Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,971,724 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,301,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,971,724 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,412,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

American International Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $75.89 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

