Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 153,959 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,274,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153,959 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,271,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $789.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $756.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

