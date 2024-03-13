Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 190,355 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.32% of KLA worth $1,449,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $698.40 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $629.93 and its 200 day moving average is $552.89. The company has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.06.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

