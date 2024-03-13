Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.27% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,291,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $434.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $437.11 and a 200-day moving average of $438.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

