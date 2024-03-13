Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 364,021 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.13% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $1,139,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 306,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,303,000 after purchasing an additional 142,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $146.65 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $218.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

