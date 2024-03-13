Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 28,076,386 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 630.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,083,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Enbridge by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after purchasing an additional 815,850 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 19.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after acquiring an additional 536,316 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

