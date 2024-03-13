Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 1,794,133 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,578,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794,133 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 8.41% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $680,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after acquiring an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,859,000 after acquiring an additional 387,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,038,000 after acquiring an additional 66,689 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,949,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,834,000 after acquiring an additional 80,322 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance
NYSE KNX opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation
In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
