Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,721,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 524,584 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.69% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $825,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 167,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries
In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,802 shares of company stock worth $4,549,606. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.28%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
