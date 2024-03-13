Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,721,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 524,584 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.69% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $825,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 167,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,802 shares of company stock worth $4,549,606. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.37. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.28%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

