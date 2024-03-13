Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,226,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290,777 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 6.64% of Celanese worth $907,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Celanese by 14,015.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after buying an additional 131,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Celanese by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,835,000 after buying an additional 570,501 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Celanese by 67.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after buying an additional 2,005,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 8.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,022,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,343,000 after acquiring an additional 230,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.44.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $156.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $159.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

