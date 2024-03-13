Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 630.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.53% of Enbridge worth $1,083,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ENB opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

