Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519,134 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.50% of Agilent Technologies worth $1,146,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,830,344,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,990,000 after buying an additional 253,729 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,076,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,238,549,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,009,000 after buying an additional 174,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $147.84 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $151.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.43 and a 200-day moving average of $124.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

View Our Latest Report on A

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,494 shares of company stock valued at $13,055,496. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.