Wellington Management Group LLP Has $737.71 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,350,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,201 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $737,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $331,955,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

