Wellington Management Group LLP Has $713.11 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,144 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $713,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 944.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,705,000 after purchasing an additional 509,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average is $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $105.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 2.20.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

