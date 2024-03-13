Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.16 Billion Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,349 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Raymond James worth $1,161,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,047 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,474,000 after purchasing an additional 778,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after purchasing an additional 772,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after purchasing an additional 591,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.