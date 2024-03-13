Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296,466 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.88% of Monster Beverage worth $1,033,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.18. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

