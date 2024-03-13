Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.79% of Regions Financial worth $925,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 15.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,302,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,610,000 after acquiring an additional 314,255 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,059,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,825,000 after buying an additional 180,446 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 217,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

