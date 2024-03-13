Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.71% of Biogen worth $1,381,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Biogen by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,781,000 after acquiring an additional 300,086 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,725,000 after acquiring an additional 233,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,012,000 after acquiring an additional 224,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

BIIB stock opened at $227.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.52. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $215.35 and a one year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789 shares of company stock valued at $182,213 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

