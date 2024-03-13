Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,040,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.34% of Illinois Tool Works worth $930,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $38,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $262.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $267.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

