Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 8,348,126 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 219.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.17% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $1,336,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.0 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

