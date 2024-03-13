Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 6,719,578 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,719,578 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $807,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,884,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,591 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,265,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after acquiring an additional 83,077 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

HST opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.