Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 388,652 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,327,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,652 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.52% of Cenovus Energy worth $986,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.13. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1033 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

