Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 1,901,459 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901,459 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.10% of AerCap worth $1,317,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,261,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,744,000 after purchasing an additional 269,167 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,128,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,708,000 after acquiring an additional 215,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,127,000 after acquiring an additional 327,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after acquiring an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $83.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.28.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

