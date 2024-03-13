Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 8,205,757 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 84.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,205,757 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.87% of Copart worth $772,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $55.83.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

