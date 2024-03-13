Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ferrari (RACE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) recently:

3/11/2024 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2024 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2024 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2024 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2024 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2024 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2024 – Ferrari had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $413.00 to $448.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ferrari Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $424.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $252.17 and a 52-week high of $430.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.63.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,938 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Ferrari by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 280,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,553,000 after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Ferrari by 759.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after buying an additional 56,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.