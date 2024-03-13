WAX Price Up 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0987 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $337.70 million and approximately $29.52 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,146,357,917 coins and its circulating supply is 3,420,546,867 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,146,083,029.672168 with 3,420,492,879.6191235 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.09713566 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $28,807,482.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

