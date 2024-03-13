Waltonchain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $241,082.18 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $1.81 million and $241,082.18 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WTC is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 88,861,101 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

