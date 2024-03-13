Walleye Capital LLC Invests $8.57 Million in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 156,537 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.58. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $84.65.

CRH Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

