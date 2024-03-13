Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,568 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Amkor Technology worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 40.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $934,068. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. UBS Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKR

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.23%.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.