Walleye Capital LLC Has $10.27 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 63.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,311 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 67,964 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 722,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,735,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 275,631 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

TCBI stock opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,599.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $612,850 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

