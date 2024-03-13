Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 113,342 Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 113,342 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Wintrust Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WTFC. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $100.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

