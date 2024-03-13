Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the February 14th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAFU stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

