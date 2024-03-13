Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voyager Therapeutics
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.