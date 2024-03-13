Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

