Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Down to $8.98

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $8.74. Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 944,410 shares traded.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,895,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $179,125,000 after acquiring an additional 257,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,202,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after buying an additional 1,816,211 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $80,643,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,516,000 after buying an additional 240,455 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

