Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Vitesse Energy has a payout ratio of 119.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vitesse Energy stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vitesse Energy has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 2,089.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

