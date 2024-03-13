Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Vitesse Energy has a payout ratio of 119.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Vitesse Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Vitesse Energy stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vitesse Energy has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $27.39.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.
Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.
