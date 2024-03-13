Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.
VITL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 35.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after buying an additional 524,679 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 413,475 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,327,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,295,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VITL stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.00. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.80 million, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.84.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
