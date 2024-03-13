VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 924 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 486.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 76.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

Shares of NRG stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.32. 434,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,912. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $63.59. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -152.34%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

