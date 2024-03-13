VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 499,700.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.98. 2,390,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,544,547. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

