VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.52. The company had a trading volume of 442,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,831. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.40. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

