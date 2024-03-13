VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases 13 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $70,568,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $1,067,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR traded up $54.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7,777.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,373. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,318.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,586.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $7,825.00.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $133.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

