VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $159.81. The company had a trading volume of 126,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $159.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

