VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $485,000 Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Southern Copper Trading Up 5.9 %

Southern Copper stock traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.63. The company had a trading volume of 426,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $93.17.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

