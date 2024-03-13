VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,246 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. 1,499,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,098,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

