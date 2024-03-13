VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $260,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 58,441 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,319 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 39,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.03. 58,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,535. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.45 and its 200 day moving average is $193.31. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

