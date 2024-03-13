VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.64. The company had a trading volume of 194,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,305. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.03. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

