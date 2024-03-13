VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

WMB traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 714,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,992,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

