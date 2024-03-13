VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,627 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 102,215 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 241,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,920. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
