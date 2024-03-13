VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys 76 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,023,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,601,742. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.45 and a 200-day moving average of $227.98. The company has a market cap of $550.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,893 shares of company stock valued at $21,512,829. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.26.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

