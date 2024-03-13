VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 108,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,745,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VOO stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $474.58. The company had a trading volume of 882,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,668. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $352.57 and a 12-month high of $476.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.89. The stock has a market cap of $379.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

