VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires 447 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $146.53. The stock had a trading volume of 115,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,402. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.88. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

