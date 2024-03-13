Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the February 14th total of 62,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 18.8 %

Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.30.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

